Bills CB Tre’Davious White (torn Achilles) done for year

By
Field Level Media
Buffalo Bills Tre&#39;Davious White looks at the video display screen showing the play as his team takes on the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Orchard Park on Jan. 22. The Bills lost 27-10 in their playoff game. Buffalo Bills Tredavious White
Buffalo Bills Tre'Davious White looks at the video display screen showing the play as his team takes on the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Orchard Park on Jan. 22. The Bills lost 27-10 in their playoff game. Buffalo Bills Tredavious White
Image: Tina MacIntyre-Yee /Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Star cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a torn right Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, the Buffalo Bills confirmed Monday.

White had to be carted off the field late in the third quarter of the Bills' 48-20 victory over the visiting Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

White dropped back in coverage when Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked with 39 seconds left in the third and was shown putting no pressure on his right leg as the play developed.

No one had made contact with White, who fell to the turf in pain and then threw his helmet in frustration.

White, 28, also tore his ACL during the 2021 season in a Thanksgiving victory over the New Orleans Saints. He made his return to the field on Thanksgiving Day in 2022 and played six regular-season games last year.

A Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection in 2019 and 2020, White has 18 interceptions and 68 pass breakups in 82 career games (all starts) since Buffalo drafted him in the first round (No. 27 overall) of the 2017 draft. He had 12 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception in four games this year.

—Field Level Media