Bills cut seven players, reach injury settlement with DE Shane Ray

The Buffalo Bills released seven players on Sunday and also reached an injury settlement with defensive end Shane Ray.

Buffalo announced that it let go defensive tackle Cortez Broughton, wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, safety Jared Mayden, tackle Garrett McGhin, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, tight end Jace Sternberger and linebacker DaShaun White.

Advertisement

Ray sustained a hamstring injury in a preseason contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 19 and was placed on injured reserve two days later. Ray, 30, has played in 49 NFL games, all with the Denver Broncos (2015-18), who selected him in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2015 draft.

Buffalo has 82 players on its active roster. NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to get their rosters down to 53 players.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Bills open the regular season on Sept. 11 at the New York Jets.

—Field Level Media