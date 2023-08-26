NFL

Bills dispatch Bears in advance of season opener

Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris (85) catches a pass for a touchdown against Chicago Bears safety Elijah Hicks (37) during the first half at Soldier Field.
Image: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen went 5 of 7 for 49 yards in his final tuneup before the start of the regular season and the visiting Buffalo Bills went on to a 24-21 preseason victory Saturday over the Chicago Bears.

Kyle Allen went 18 of 34 for the Bills with 162 yards and a touchdown, while Darrynton Evans rushed nine times for 65 yards and a score. Buffalo will travel to face the New York Jets in their season opener Sept. 11.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had one last tuneup as well, completing 2 of 6 passes for 51 yards. PJ Walker and Tyson Bagent also saw time at quarterback for the Bears, with the trio combining to go 15 of 31 for 152 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

The Bills took a 14-3 lead with 5:39 remaining in the first half when Kyle Allen connected with Quintin Morris on a 29-yard TD pass. The Bears pulled within 17-13 in the third quarter, before the Bills put the game away on Evans' 35-yard TD run with 14:51 remaining for a 24-13 advantage.

The Bears scored a late touchdown when Walker connected with Robert Burns on a 5-yard pass with 1:58 remaining.

—Field Level Media