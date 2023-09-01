Bills maintain championship goal, mindset

Buffalo Bills

2022 record: 13-3, first AFC East

Playoff picture: The Bills made the playoffs in five of the last six seasons but have not been able to get past the divisional round since 2020.

Biggest Week 1 question: Has the dust settled around WR Stefon Diggs? Diggs didn't show up to mandatory workouts this offseason, and reports indicated it was because the three-time Pro Bowler was frustrated with his role and direct input in the offense. Bills coach Sean McDermott said both parties have moved on from the dispute and are ready to work toward a Super Bowl.

What's new: After seeing Rhamondre Stevenson take over as RB1 in New England, Damien Harris decided to take his talents to Buffalo just two years after rushing for 15 TDs. Harris could benefit heavily from the addition of guards Connor McGovern and David Edwards on the offensive line, which struggled with run blocking last season. James Cook will be in the mix but Devin Singletary moved on.

They're gone: Isaiah McKenzie headlined a group of four receivers the Bills lost this offseason, meaning QB Josh Allen is going to have to adjust to a new receiving corps. Buffalo also lost a key member of the front seven, as LB Tremaine Edmunds signed with the Chicago Bears. Edmunds had at least 100 tackles in each of his five seasons with the Bills.

On the money: Buffalo restructured the contracts of Allen and DE Von Miller to make $32 million in cap space, but six of the Bills' highest-paid players annually will be 29 years old by the season opener. With expensive aging players, Buffalo's championship window is closing, and it's closing fast.

Get to know: With Miller starting the season on the physically unable to perform list, LB Dorian Williams offers plenty of upside after racking up 132 tackles and five sacks at Tulane last season. He was the Bills' third-round pick.

Vegas says: FanDuel has Buffalo's win total at 10.5, with the over sitting at -144 odds. The Bills are in position to get off to a hot start, as none of their first three opponents had a winning record last season.

—Field Level Media