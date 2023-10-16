Bills overcome slow start, hang on to defeat Giants

Josh Allen brushed off a slow start with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown throws, and the Buffalo Bills hung on to defeat the visiting New York Giants 14-9 Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Allen went 19-for-30 passing for 169 yards with an interception and Stefon Diggs hauled in 10 receptions for 100 yards for the Bills (4-2), who handed the Giants (1-5) their fourth straight loss.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Allen threw to Deonte Harty in the left flat for a 3-yard touchdown to conclude a 17-play, 89-yard drive and make it 7-6. The Giants marched 79 yards in nine plays but settled for Graham Gano's 29-yard field goal with 10:35 left.

Allen led a 12-play, 75-yard drive in response and hit Quintin Morris — a backup tight end who had not been targeted all season — in a tight window for the go-ahead score with 3:48 to play.

The Giants couldn't capitalize on two late drives. After the first fizzled out, the Bills' Tyler Bass missed a long field goal.

New York then marched 56 yards in 13 plays in the final 1:25 and got a second shot at the end zone when Buffalo was called for pass interference when the game clock hit zeroes. But on the untimed down, Tyrod Taylor's would-be TD pass to Darren Waller fell incomplete.

Taylor, starting in place of injured Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, completed 24 of 36 passes for 200 yards. In his first game since spraining an ankle Week 2, Saquon Barkley rushed 24 times for 93 yards.

Bills running back Damien Harris injured his neck on a 1-yard run late in the first half. He was secured to a backboard and taken off the field in an ambulance, but the Bills said he had movement in his arms and legs.

The Giants pieced together two field-goal drives during the first half, with Gano connecting from 29 yards in the first quarter and 43 yards in the second.

The Bills had six scoreless drives in the half, including Bass' miss from 52 yards. Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke also forced a fumble that Micah McFadden recovered for New York.

On the sixth drive, shortly after Harris' injury, Okereke batted a pass into the air and McFadden picked it off. The Giants went on a 58-yard drive in the final 2:23 before halftime, but after Barkley was stuffed at the 1-yard line with no timeouts, the Giants did not get lined up in time for one more play, leaving it 6-0 at the break.

—Field Level Media