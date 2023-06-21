Buffalo Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington was promoted to assistant head coach

Washington became defensive line coach in 2020 and was credited by head coach Sean McDermott for his role in shaping a Buffalo defense that ranked second in the NFL in points allowed per game (17.9) in 2022 and first (17.0) in 2021.

Leslie Frazier was assistant head coach to McDermott for the past three seasons while also serving as defensive coordinator since 2017. Washington and McDermott will share the added responsibility in 2023 with Frazier taking a year away from coaching.

Washington, 53, has been with McDermott in some capacity for most of his NFL coaching career, including as DL coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2011-17. Washington stayed with the Panthers from 2018-19 as defensive coordinator after the Bills hired McDermott to become head coach

