Bills QB Josh Allen shrugs off sore shoulder

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) directs his receivers as he is flushes out of the pocket by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5).
Image: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Wednesday he has "no concern" over his sore throwing shoulder.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Allen was considered day-to-day with soreness after tests revealed no structural damage.

On Wednesday, McDermott said Allen would practice, adding, "We'll see how it goes."

Allen gave every indication that he is not about to miss time.

"No concern. We'll be ready to go," Allen said.

"I would put it in the pain management (category)," Allen said. "But, you know, it's feeling pretty good."

Allen briefly visited the medical tent late in the first half of Sunday night's 14-9 win against the New York Giants, missing two plays. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against the Giants.

Allen, 27, is completing a league-high 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,576 yards, 13 TDs and six interceptions through six starts for the Bills (4-2). He has also rushed for 131 yards and three scores.

The Bills visit the New England Patriots (1-5) this week.

—Field Level Media