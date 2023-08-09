NFL

Bills RB Damien Harris managing knee soreness

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris missed Wednesday's practice due to knee soreness, per multiple reports

Harris, 26, injured his knee on Tuesday and was seen logging some time on the stationary bike on Wednesday

Harris rushed for 462 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games (nine starts) with the New England Patriots in 2022

The Bills signed their former AFC East division rival to a one-year, $1.8 million contract in March

Harris gained 2,375 yards from scrimmage and scored 20 TDs in 38 games (34 starts) with the Patriots, who drafted him in the third round in 2019

