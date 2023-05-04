Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Bills ready to break ground on new stadium

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of Highmark Stadium prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills.
Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of Highmark Stadium prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills.
Image: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are ready to break ground "immediately" on their new stadium

The Erie County (N.Y.) Legislature voted unanimously to approve the $1.54 billion project Thursday.

Watch
Which NFL rookie wide receiver should you draft? | Fantasy Football
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Beef actor is out for blood | Young Mazino's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Yesterday
This rugby coach slap came with an insane punishment | Andy Reacts
Tuesday 5:15PM

The new facility, located across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, is set to open in 2026.

Advertisement

"We want to thank Governor (Kathy) Hochul, the County Executive and all of our public partners for bringing this process to a successful conclusion," said Bills executive vice president and COO Ron Raccuia

"All of the legal agreements and public-private partnerships with the county and the state are signed. There are no more documents. All the focus is now on construction and the opening of the stadium, which will start immediately."

Sepetrel Professional Swimming Pool Leaf Skimmer Net
39% off
Sepetrel Professional Swimming Pool Leaf Skimmer Net

Super-strong
This pool skimmer is a strong replacement for your older one—double lined, a "scoop," and very deep.

Advertisement

The team also said it is moving forward on the final design elements for the state-of-the-art, open-air stadium.

--Field Level Media