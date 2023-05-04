Bills ready to break ground on new stadium

The Buffalo Bills are ready to break ground "immediately" on their new stadium

The Erie County (N.Y.) Legislature voted unanimously to approve the $1.54 billion project Thursday.

The new facility, located across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, is set to open in 2026.

"We want to thank Governor (Kathy) Hochul, the County Executive and all of our public partners for bringing this process to a successful conclusion," said Bills executive vice president and COO Ron Raccuia

"All of the legal agreements and public-private partnerships with the county and the state are signed. There are no more documents. All the focus is now on construction and the opening of the stadium, which will start immediately."

The team also said it is moving forward on the final design elements for the state-of-the-art, open-air stadium.

--Field Level Media