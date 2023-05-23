Hours after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Damar Hamlin would be held out of on-field work this month, No. 3 was on the field and participating in full-speed position workouts

Hamlin defended receivers and participated in an interception drill among other work on Tuesday as the Bills had their second day of organized team activities. He was not wearing a helmet, which could meet McDermott's label of "limited participant.

"He has not been practicing. We're going to just continue to take it one day at a time. We're going to continue to support Damar in every way possible," McDermott said.

In individual work on Tuesday, Hamlin also hit the blocking sled and participated in agility drills.

Hamlin, 25, said last month he plans to be part of the team in every way imaginable as he transitions from the recovery phase, approved by multiple physicians, of his Jan. 2 cardiac incident on the field at Cincinnati.

"I'm not going to get into specifics (on Hamlin's recovery), where he is and what hour but he's in the building and we'll take it one day at a time," McDermott said.

--Field Level Media