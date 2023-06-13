Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is "very concerned" by the no-show of star wideout Stefon Diggs for the team's mandatory minicamp

Diggs skipped the team's entire offseason program, but those sessions were all voluntary until Monday.

McDermott didn't disclose if the team is aware of why Diggs isn't there or if they're in contact with him.

Whatever the reason for his absence, it likely isn't financial; Diggs just signed a four-year, $96 million extension in April 2022. He's set to make $24.415 million in 2023, including a $22.74 million signing bonus after a contract restructuring in March. That puts him tied for No. 5 among all WRs for the 2023 season.

Diggs carries a dead cap hit of $45.5 million this season, making him untradeable.

Diggs, 29, caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022. His catches ranked fourth in the NFL, his yards fifth and his TD receptions tied for third.

He made the Pro Bowl all three seasons in Buffalo after a March 2020 trade from Minnesota. He has 703 catches for 8,812 yards and 59 TDs in 119 career games (111 starts) for the Vikings and Bills. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft by the Vikes

