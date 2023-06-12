When the Buffalo Bills open training camp in late July, star pass rusher Von Miller expects to take the field, although it would be only about eight months after suffering a torn right ACL

The two-time Super Bowl winner said he has "good information from my doctor and my knee is all healed up. It's all about me and how confident I can be (over) the next three months," he told the Buffalo News.

Miller sustained the injury last Nov. 24 against the Detroit Lions. He said earlier this month that he expects to play in the season opener on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets and offseason acquisition Aaron Rodgers.

Should Miller have to begin the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, he would not be eligible to return until Week 5 against Jacksonville.

Miller recorded eight sacks and 21 tackles while forcing one fumble in 11 games (all starts) last season, his first after signing a six-year, $120 million contract.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro has totaled 123.5 sacks, 561 tackles, 27 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries in 161 career games (all starts) with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Bills

He was part of Super Bowl-winning teams in both Denver and Los Angeles.

--Field Level Media