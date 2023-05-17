Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen threw a warmup toss on Wednesday in Oakland that accidentally struck and killed a bird

Gallen was warming up in the outfield prior to the Diamondbacks' 5-3 win over the Athletics when his curveball connected with a bird. Bally Sports Arizona's television crew caught the moment on video and aired it during the broadcast

The unfortunate occurrence puts Gallen in the company of two Hall of Famers, Randy Johnson and Dave Winfield.

Johnson was playing for the Diamondbacks during a spring training game in 2001 when a bird flew just in front of home plate and was struck by a pitch

Police got involved when Winfield, then playing for the New York Yankees, fired a warmup toss in August 1983 that killed a seagull in Toronto. Winfield was charged with animal cruelty and wound up at a Toronto police station, but the charges were later dropped.

--Field Level Media