Blackhawks acquire Josh Bailey, 2nd-round pick from Isles

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Josh Bailey and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the New York Islanders on Thursday in exchange for future considerations

Bailey has a $5 million cap hit for the final season remaining on his six-year, $30 million contract. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in July 2024.

Bailey, 33, recorded 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 64 games last season with the Islanders

He totaled 580 points (184 goals, 396 assists) in 1,057 career games since being selected by New York with the ninth overall pick of the 2008 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media