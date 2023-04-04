Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou sparks win over Flames

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Apr 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Image: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Andreas Athanasiou scored twice and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-2 win against the host Calgary Flames on Tuesday

Watch
Dave Portnoy, Keith Olbermann, and half of Twitter expose their whiteness after Angel Reese's taunt | Andy Reacts
Ted Lasso's James Lance on Trent Crimm's journalism rule-breaking
Monday 3:48PM
Jokic? Embiid? The NBA MVP is obvious... right? | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 2:53PM

Lukas Reichel had two assists and Petr Mrazek made 33 saves for the Blackhawks (25-46-6, 56 points)

Advertisement

Noah Hanifin had a goal and an assist for the Flames (36-27-15, 87 points), who missed a chance to tie the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves

Athanasiou gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 5:09 of the first period. Reichel took a pass from Jonathan Toews and quickly fed Athanasiou, who took it to the slot before beating Markstrom glove side.

G/O Media may get a commission
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off
Up to 44% off
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off

Stunnin'.
These XR OLED 4K UHD TVs let you see colors you didn’t know existed, and feel sound in your bones.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tyler Toffoli tied it 1-1 at 11:52. Chicago defenseman Seth Jones intercepted Andrew Mangiapane's pass attempt and tried to send it over to his brother, Caleb Jones, but Toffoli got his stick on the floating puck to put it in the back of the net.

Jujhar Khaira put the Blackhawks back in front 2-1 at 19:22. Boris Katchouk intercepted a soft rim behind the net by Nazem Kadri and quickly dished to Khaira streaking toward the net

Advertisement

Hanifin finished off a passing play from the slot to tie it 2-2 at 11:44 of the second period.

The Flames outshot the Blackhawks 19-4 in the middle frame, holding the visitors without a shot on goal for the final 11 minutes of the period

Advertisement

Athanasiou stole the puck in the neutral zone and converted on a give-and-go on a 2-on-1 with Reichel for a 3-2 Chicago lead at 1:42 of the third period, depositing it into a wide-open net after Markstrom overcommitted to Reichel.

Austin Wagner pushed it to 4-2 at 3:11 when he scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1.

Advertisement

Mikael Backlund banked one off the skate of Blackhawks defenseman Ian Mitchell from the bottom of the right circle to narrow it to 4-3 at 13:09

--Field Level Media