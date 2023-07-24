Blackhawks F Philipp Kurashev awarded 2-year, $4.5M deal

Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev was awarded a two-year, $4.5 million contract by an independent arbitrator
Watch
Saudis willing to pay $1 billion for Kylian Mbappe?
Share
The team announced the terms with the 23-year-old restricted free agent on Sunday.
Advertisement
Kurashev registered 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 70 games with the Blackhawks last season
A fourth-round pick by Chicago in 2018, he has 62 points (23 goals, 39 assists) in 191 regular season games.
Advertisement
Advertisement
--Field Level Media