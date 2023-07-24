Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Blackhawks F Philipp Kurashev awarded 2-year, $4.5M deal

Field Level Media
Feb 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) warms up before the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose.
Image: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev was awarded a two-year, $4.5 million contract by an independent arbitrator

The team announced the terms with the 23-year-old restricted free agent on Sunday.

Kurashev registered 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 70 games with the Blackhawks last season

A fourth-round pick by Chicago in 2018, he has 62 points (23 goals, 39 assists) in 191 regular season games.

--Field Level Media