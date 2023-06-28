Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Blackhawks select Connor Bedard with No. 1 overall pick

By
Field Level Media
Jun 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NHL prospect Connor Bedard speaks to media before game two of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks selected Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard with the first overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday in Nashville.

The selection of Bedard had long been expected at Bridgestone Arena and in hockey circles in general.

Bedard already has been compared to another Connor -- that being Edmonton Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid, himself a top overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. McDavid won his third Hart Trophy as the league's MVP on Monday.

Like McDavid, Bedard is expected to be ready for the NHL regular season mere months after being drafted.

Bedard, who turns 18 next month, recorded 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57 games last season for the Pats of the Western Hockey League.

Bedard became the Blackhawks' second selection with the top overall pick in an NHL draft. Former Hart Trophy recipient and three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane was taken with the No. 1 pick in 2007.

--Field Level Media