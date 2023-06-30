Blackhawks sign F Corey Perry to one-year, $4M contract

The Chicago Blackhawks announced a one-year, $4 million deal with veteran forward Corey Perry on Friday

The signing comes one day after they acquired the former Hart Trophy winner in a trade with Tampa Bay.

Chicago sent a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Lightning for Perry, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Saturday.

Perry, 38, had 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 81 games last season.

A 2007 Stanley Cup champion with Anaheim, Perry has totaled 883 points (417 goals, 466 assists) in 1,257 career games with the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens and Lightning.

--Field Level Media