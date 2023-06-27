Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Blackhawks sign F Nick Foligno to 1-year contract

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 25, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno (17) skates with the puck the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Rogers Arena.
Feb 25, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno (17) skates with the puck the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Rogers Arena.
Image: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks signed newly acquired forward Nick Foligno to a one-year contract worth $4 million on Tuesday

Watch
5 Sports Books for your Summer Reading List
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Legacy of Jim Thorpe | Joe Pantoliano's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Thursday 2:28PM
How DC became the bleakest town for sports franchises | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 1:32PM

The signing comes one day after the Blackhawks traded for Foligno in a swap with the Boston Bruins that included centerpiece Taylor Hall

Advertisement

Foligno was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Foligno, 35, just completed his 16th season in the NHL, the past two in Boston. The winger has 525 points (215 goals, 310 assists) in 1,081 career games with four teams, including the Columbus Blue Jackets (2012-21). He was selected No. 28 overall by Ottawa in the 2006 draft.

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media