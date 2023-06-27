Blackhawks sign F Nick Foligno to 1-year contract

The Chicago Blackhawks signed newly acquired forward Nick Foligno to a one-year contract worth $4 million on Tuesday

The signing comes one day after the Blackhawks traded for Foligno in a swap with the Boston Bruins that included centerpiece Taylor Hall

Foligno was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Foligno, 35, just completed his 16th season in the NHL, the past two in Boston. The winger has 525 points (215 goals, 310 assists) in 1,081 career games with four teams, including the Columbus Blue Jackets (2012-21). He was selected No. 28 overall by Ottawa in the 2006 draft.

--Field Level Media