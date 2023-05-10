Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Blackhawks sign G Arvid Soderblom to 2-year extension

By
Field Level Media
Nov 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom (40) defends the net against the Edmonton Oilers at United Center.
Image: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks signed goaltender Arvid Soderblom to a two-year contract extension Wednesday

The deal carries an annual cap hit of $962,500 for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Soderblom, 23, finished 2-10-2 with a 3.45 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 2022-23.

The Swedish netminder is 2-12-2 with a 3.69 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 18 games in two seasons.

--Field Level Media