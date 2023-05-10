Blackhawks sign G Arvid Soderblom to 2-year extension

The Chicago Blackhawks signed goaltender Arvid Soderblom to a two-year contract extension Wednesday
The deal carries an annual cap hit of $962,500 for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.
Soderblom, 23, finished 2-10-2 with a 3.45 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 2022-23.
The Swedish netminder is 2-12-2 with a 3.69 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 18 games in two seasons.
