Blackhawks sign G Arvid Soderblom to 2-year extension

The Chicago Blackhawks signed goaltender Arvid Soderblom to a two-year contract extension Wednesday

The deal carries an annual cap hit of $962,500 for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Advertisement

Soderblom, 23, finished 2-10-2 with a 3.45 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 2022-23.

The Swedish netminder is 2-12-2 with a 3.69 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 18 games in two seasons.

20% off Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off Caffeinate yourself

A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

--Field Level Media