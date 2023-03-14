Blackhawks stun Bruins behind Taylor Raddysh's hat trick

Taylor Raddysh registered his first career hat trick and Boris Katchouck scored the game-winning goal and had two assists to boost the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) while sending the NHL-leading Bruins to their second straight defeat and third loss in four games.

Joey Anderson contributed a goal and assist for the Blackhawks, who were outshot 42-29. MacKenzie Entwistle also scored, and Jujhar Khaira and Ian Mitchell had two assists apiece.

Advertisement

Chicago goalie Petr Mrazek stopped each of the 16 shots he faced before leaving the game midway through the second period with an undisclosed injury. Mrazek appeared to take contact to the mask after denying Trent Frederic twice in succession.

Alex Stalock entered in relief and made 23 saves on 26 shots. David Pastrnak didn't get a shot off when awarded a penalty shot with 1:24 to go, and Raddysh cemented his first career hat trick with an empty-net goal 39 seconds later.

Hampus Lindholm had a goal and assist for the Bruins following a one-game injury absence. Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves.

Boston's Tyler Bertuzzi scored an apparent tying goal on the power play with 8:46 left, but it was waved off after a replay review. Video confirmed that Bertuzzi's shot hit both posts and caromed out instead of making it a 4-all game.

Advertisement

The Bruins were unable to secure a sweep of the season series after routing the visiting Blackhawks 6-1 on Nov. 19.

Entwistle opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at 14:29 of the first period. It stood up as the game's lone goal until Lindholm, who missed Boston's Sunday loss to Detroit due to a swollen foot, tallied the equalizer at 14:58 of the second.

Advertisement

Anderson scored to give the Blackhawks the lead less than two minutes later before Frederic tied the game at 2-all with 11 seconds left in the second period, tipping a centering pass past Stalock.

Zacha gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 3:02 of the third period, but the Blackhawks replace 53 seconds later and netted the game's final four goals.

Advertisement

Raddysh leveled the score at 3:55, and Katchouk put Chicago in front for good at 6:59. Raddysh added a power-play tally at 16:08 before completing the hat trick in the final seconds.

--Field Level Media