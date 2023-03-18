Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Blazers F Justise Winslow (ankle) likely out for season

By
Field Level Media
Dec 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; From left, Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (26), Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) battle for a rebound during the first quarter at Toyota Center.
Image: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow hasn't played since spraining his left ankle in a game on Dec. 21 and doesn't appear close to a return.

The team disclosed in a news release Friday that, after the All-Star break, Winslow sought a second opinion. As a result, he underwent a bone morrow aspirate concentrate procedure earlier this month to try to relieve the discomfort in his ankle.

Winslow, who turns 27 next week, will continue with his rehabilitation and be "re-evaluated in the coming weeks," per the team.

The season ends April 9, so it appears likely he will miss the rest of the season.

He sustained the Grade 2 sprain during a 101-98 loss at Oklahoma City, and the Blazers initially said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Miami Heat selected Winslow with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He was averaging 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists through the first 29 games (11 starts) of the season.

In 344 career NBA games (128 starts) for the Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers and Trail Blazers, Winslow owns career averages of 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Blazers (31-39) are in 13th place in the Western Conference, 2 1/2 games out of the final play-in spot.

Winslow will be an unrestricted free agent following this season.

--Field Level Media

