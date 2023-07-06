Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Blazers match Mavs' $33M offer, keep Matisse Thybulle

By
Field Level Media
Mar 27, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle (4) is introduced as part of the starting lineup before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center.
Image: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Restricted free agent forward Matisse Thybulle is staying in Portland after the Trail Blazers matched a $33 million offer sheet he signed with the Dallas Mavericks

Thybulle, 26, was acquired in a trade deadline deal in February and signed the offer sheet with Dallas on Thursday, the first day free agents are permitted to sign official contracts.

Portland's rollercoaster offseason has included drafting point guard Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft, sparking a trade demand from franchise centerpiece Damian Lillard, and a five-year, $160 million deal to bring back free agent Jerami Grant.

Grant, 29, averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 63 games (all starts) last season.

Thybulle, a defensive stopper, averaged 4.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 71 games last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and Trail Blazers

Thybulle contributed 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists in 267 career games (100 starts) with the 76ers and Trail Blazers

--Field Level Media