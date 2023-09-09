MLB

Blister issues land Nationals RHP MacKenzie Gore on IL

Aug 23, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Aug 23, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Image: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals placed right-hander MacKenzie Gore on the injured list Saturday after he experienced blister issues in his start Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a corresponding move, the Nationals bolstered their bullpen with the addition of left-hander Joe La Sorsa.

Gore went four innings before he was removed from Friday's game, giving up four runs, including three home runs. The 24-year-old is 7-10 with a 4.42 ERA over 27 starts in his first season with Washington.

La Sorsa, 25, is 1-0 with a 6.98 ERA in 17 appearances with the Nationals this season. He was selected off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays in June.

—Field Level Media