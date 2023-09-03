NCAA

Blue-chip OL DeAndre Carter commits to Auburn

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A decal on Auburn helmets honoring the University of Virginia players killed earlier this week that were killed as Auburn Tigers take on Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
A decal on Auburn helmets honoring the University of Virginia players killed earlier this week that were killed as Auburn Tigers take on Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Image: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

DeAndre Carter, ranked as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman prospect in the country by 247Sports, announced Sunday he will play at Auburn next fall.

Watch
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The MLB front office that may have fumbled the season worse than the Angels | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:52PM
Was Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 10:41AM

Ranked as the No. 55 overall prospect in the Class of 2024 per 247Sports, the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout chose Auburn over Michigan State and Texas.

Advertisement

"I have a great relationship with the coaches at Auburn and felt really felt comfortable on my visits out there," Carter told 247Sports. "I loved the culture and the family environment out there and it just felt like home for me."

Carter hasn't missed a start since joining the lineup in the final game of his freshman season. At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, he excels as both a run blocker and pass protector.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media