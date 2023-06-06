The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired defenseman Ivan Provorov on Tuesday in a complex deal involving three teams

The trade details:

--Philadelphia traded Provorov and forward Hayden Hodgson to Los Angeles in exchange for goalie Cal Petersen, defensemen Sean Walker and Helge Grans and the Kings' 2024 second-round pick.

Advertisement

--Columbus acquired defenseman Kevin Connauton from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick (No. 22 overall) and a conditional second-round pick in either the 2024 or 2025 NHL Draft.

--Columbus acquired Provorov from Los Angeles in exchange for Connauton.

"Improving our blue line has been a priority for us and acquiring Ivan gives us an established left-shot defenseman who is still a young player with his best seasons in front of him," Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in the release. "He immediately improves our group on defense as he is durable, has great skill, skates well, is an excellent passer with an accurate shot and can effectively play at both ends of the ice."

Advertisement Advertisement

The Kings retain 30 percent of Provorov's salary but they dumped a combined $7.65 million of 2023-24 salary in Petersen and Walker. The Kings reportedly will use the cap space to lock up impending unrestricted free agent Vladislav Gavrikov.

Provorov is owed $13.5 million over the last two years of his current deal.

Provorov, 26, tallied 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) in 82 games this past season. He has 217 points for the Flyers since they selected him No. 7 overall in the 2015 draft

Advertisement

Walker, 28, had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) and 36 penalty minutes in 70 games in 2022-23. He blocked a career-high 104 shots.

Petersen, 28, appeared in 10 games for the Kings last season, going 5-3-2. He had a 3.10 goals-against average and a .868 save percentage.

Advertisement

Connauton, 33, did not appear in an NHL game this past season, tallying 15 points in 63 games for AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

Hodgson, 27, spent the majority of last season with Lehigh Valley, collecting eight points and 83 penalty minutes in 44 games. He suited up for the Flyers for one contest

Advertisement

--Field Level Media