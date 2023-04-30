Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Blue Jays acquire C Tyler Heineman from Pirates

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Rodolfo Castro (14) is congratulated by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman (54) and Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) after hitting a three-run home run in the third during of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Mlb Pittsburgh Pirates At Cincinnati Reds Sept 14 0818
Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Rodolfo Castro (14) is congratulated by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman (54) and Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) after hitting a three-run home run in the third during of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Mlb Pittsburgh Pirates At Cincinnati Reds Sept 14 0818
Image: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired catcher Tyler Heineman from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday in exchange for infielder Vinny Capra

Watch
The end is nigh for the Clippers Kawhi & PG era | Keep it a Buck(et)
Who asked for a Charles Barkley & Gayle King CNN show? NOBODY! | The SEO Show
Wednesday 3:18PM
Are you sick of talking about Aaron Rodgers yet? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 5:18PM

Heineman, 31, was added to the 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. He was designated for assignment by the Pirates on April 26 after batting .111 (1-for-9) with one walk in three games this season

Advertisement

Heineman previously played with the Blue Jays in 2022. He is a career .210 hitter with one homer and 12 RBIs in 85 games with the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Blue Jays and Pirates

To make room for Heineman, outfielder Jordan Luplow has been assigned outright to Triple-A.

$300 off Outdoor Furniture Set on Amazon
Save 33%
$300 off Outdoor Furniture Set on Amazon

Make your patio the place to be
This 7-piece outdoor sectional furniture set is marked down from $900 to $600 on Amazon right now.

Advertisement

Capra, who was assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis, has yet to play in the majors this season. The 26-year-old went 1-for-5 with two runs in eight games with the Blue Jays last season

--Field Level Media