Blue Jays acquire C Tyler Heineman from Pirates

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired catcher Tyler Heineman from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday in exchange for infielder Vinny Capra

Heineman, 31, was added to the 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. He was designated for assignment by the Pirates on April 26 after batting .111 (1-for-9) with one walk in three games this season

Heineman previously played with the Blue Jays in 2022. He is a career .210 hitter with one homer and 12 RBIs in 85 games with the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Blue Jays and Pirates

To make room for Heineman, outfielder Jordan Luplow has been assigned outright to Triple-A.

Capra, who was assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis, has yet to play in the majors this season. The 26-year-old went 1-for-5 with two runs in eight games with the Blue Jays last season

--Field Level Media