Blue Jays acquire SS Paul DeJong from Cardinals

Field Level Media
Jul 6, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong (11) throws the ball to first base against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park.
Image: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired shortstop Paul DeJong and cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for a minor league pitcher

The move comes a day after Jays starting SS and American League batting leader Bo Bichette (.321) left a game with a right knee injury. The team has not given an update on Bichette's status

The Blue Jays sent Single-A pitcher Matt Svanson to the Cardinals in return, per the announcement

DeJong, who turns 30 on Wednesday, is batting .233 with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs in 81 games (77 starts) this season. The one-time All-Star is a career .233 hitter with 115 HRs, all with the Cardinals. He was selected by the Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2015 draft

DeJong is the final year of a six-year, $26 million deal he signed in March 2018. The Jays now own club options on him for 2024 and 2025. He's owed roughly $3 million for the rest of this season

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays designated 1B/OF Jordan Luplow for assignment to make room for DeJong. Luplow was 3-for-14 on the season

Svanson, 24, is 4-1 with a 1.23 ERA and six saves in 24 relief appearances at High-A Vancouver. The Cardinals assigned the right-hander to their Double-A Springfield affiliate

