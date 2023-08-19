MLB

Blue Jays activate All-Star SS Bo Bichette from 10-day IL

By
Field Level Media
Jul 31, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) fields balls during batting practice before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre.
Image: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Pushing for an American League wild-card spot, the Toronto Blue Jays activated All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Bichette, 25, landed on the injured list July 31 with right knee patellar tendinitis.

Bichette, who led the AL in hits the past two seasons, tops the AL with 144 hits and is batting .321 with 17 homers and 59 RBIs in 106 games.

In a corresponding move, Toronto designated infielder Paul DeJong for assignment.

DeJong, 30, was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline in exchange for minor league right-handed reliever Matt Svanson.

In 13 games for the Jays, DeJong had just three hits and one RBI in 44 at-bats (.068).

—Field Level Media