MLB

Blue Jays activate C Alejandro Kirk from IL

By
Field Level Media
Jun 5, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) walks to the dugout at the end of the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre.
Image: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays activated catcher Alejandro Kirk from the injured list and optioned Tyler Heineman to Triple-A Buffalo

Kirk, 24, has been out since June 18 with a laceration on his left hand when he was hit by a pitch in a game against the Texas Rangers.

In 59 games, Kirk is batting .253 with three home runs and 21 RBIs. Over four seasons in Toronto, including an All-Star season a year ago, Kirk is a .272 hitter with 26 home runs and 111 RBIs.

Heineman, 32, was 5-for-16 (.313) in nine games with the Blue Jays this season and 6-for-25 (.240) in 12 games with the Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates this season. He is a career .217 hitter with one home run and 12 RBIs in 94 games for four different teams

--Field Level Media