Blue Jays activate closer Jordan Romano from 15-day IL

Jul 20, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano (68) pitches to the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre.
The Toronto Blue Jays received a boost in their quest to maintain playoff positioning on Tuesday, activating closer Jordan Romano from the 15-day injured list.

In a corresponding move, Toronto sent right-hander Nate Pearson to Triple-A Buffalo.

Romano, 30, suffered a back injury during the All-Star Game in Seattle. He pitched in five games after that, but had to depart his July 28 appearance against the Los Angeles Angels.

Romano has 89 career saves and an 18-13 record to go with a 2.62 ERA in 201 appearances, all in relief, for Toronto (2019-23).

The right-hander has 28 saves this season and a 2.79 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 42 innings. His return means fellow relievers Jordan Hicks and Erik Swanson can fill depth roles in the late innings as set-up men for Romano.

Pearson, 26, has a 5.18 ERA in 33 games (40 innings pitched) this season.

—Field Level Media