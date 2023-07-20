Blue Jays blank Padres 4-0 to avoid sweep

Chris Bassitt pitched six shutout innings, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk each homered as the Toronto Blue Jays notched a 4-0 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon

Jordan Luplow singled in the game's first run as Toronto salvaged the finale of the three-game set. Kirk had three hits and two RBIs, while Luplow and Whit Merrifield added two hits apiece for the Blue Jays

Xander Bogaerts had three hits for the Padres to raise his career total to 1,500. San Diego hit into four double plays, including one in each of the final three innings while losing for the fourth time in its past six games

Bassitt (10-5) gave up four hits in six innings, marking the seventh time this season he pitched at least six frames without allowing a run. Bassitt struck out five and walked one.

Jordan Romano worked a scoreless ninth in a non-save situation and induced Luis Campusano to hit into a game-ending double play. It was Romano's first appearance since leaving the All-Star Game on July 11 with lower-back tightness.

San Diego starter Blake Snell (6-8) allowed one run and five hits in five innings. He struck out four but walked seven.

Santiago Espinal drew a two-out walk off Snell in the second and Kirk followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Luplow then hit the run-scoring single to center.

In the seventh, San Diego's Trent Grisham walked against Tim Mayza and pinch-hitter Ha-Seong Kim followed with a pop-up just behind first base. Guerrero made an over-the-shoulder grab and turned and threw to Mayza covering first to double up Grisham to end the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Guerrero went the opposite way against Luis Garcia and homered to right to make it 2-0. It was his 15th homer of the season.

San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. singled and Juan Soto walked to start the eighth against Erik Swanson. Manny Machado struck out and Bogaerts followed with a bouncer to third that Matt Chapman fielded, stepped on the bag, and threw to first to complete an inning-ending double play.

In the bottom of the eighth, Espinal singled against Tom Cosgrove and Kirk followed with a two-run blast to left. It was his eighth homer of the season.

--Field Level Media