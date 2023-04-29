Blue Jays edge Mariners despite 3-hit day

Daulton Varsho hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Seattle Mariners 1-0 Saturday afternoon

The Blue Jays had only three hits for the game

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled against Trevor Gott (0-2) to move automatic runner Bo Bichette to third. Matt Chapman was walked intentionally to bring up Varsho.

The Blue Jays have won the first two games of the three-game series

Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman had a career-best 13 strikeouts in seven runless innings. He allowed six hits and one walk.

Seattle right-hander Easton McGee allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

McGee was making his first major league start and his second appearance. Chris Flexen, who had been scheduled to start, was moved to the bullpen.

Seattle had four singles and a walk through the first three innings but could not score. Gausman retired the side in order for the first time of the game in the fourth and he repeated it in the fifth.

McGee retired the first 12 batters before allowing a walk to Chapman to lead off the bottom of the fifth. He retired the next three batters.

Gausman continued after taking Jarred Kelenic's sharp comebacker off the leg before throwing to first for the out.

Gausman retired 14 batters in a row before Kolten Wong and Tom Murphy hit two-out singles in the seventh.

The Blue Jays had their first of the game when Chapman doubled off the center-field wall. Matt Brash replaced McGee

Zach Pop replaced Gausman and had a perfect eighth.

Justin Topa pitched a perfect bottom of the eighth with two strikeouts.

Jordan Romano had two strikeouts in a perfect top of the ninth.

Paul Sewald retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Former Mariner Erik Swanson(1-0) pitched around a walk in the 10th.

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (lower back tightness) left the game in the sixth inning. Kelenic moved to center and AJ Pollock played left

The Mariners recalled McGee Saturday and optioned right-hander Diego Castillo to Triple-A Tacoma. McGee was 3-0, 3.14, in five starts with Tacoma

--Field Level Media