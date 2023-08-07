Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (knee) exits start vs. Guardians

By
Field Level Media
Aug 7, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu (99) reacts after he was hit by a batted ball in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Image: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu exited his start against the Cleveland Guardians after just four innings on Monday night due to a right knee contusion

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Oscar Gonzalez ripped a line drive at the right leg of Ryu, who still managed to pick up the ball and throw to first to record the out. But after making the play, Ryu went down to the ground in pain before walking off the field under his own power

Ryu was making his second start of the season after returning from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in June 2022. He didn't allow a hit on Monday, striking out two and walking one in his four innings

Toronto followed with a brigade of six relievers to earn a 3-1 victory over the Guardians

Ryu, 36, is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA this season

