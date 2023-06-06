The Toronto Blue Jays sent right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah to the Rookie-level Florida Complex League among a series of roster moves Tuesday

The Jays also reinstated right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt from the paternity list, reinstated infielder Santiago Espinal (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list and added right-hander Bowden Francis to the roster ahead of Tuesday night's game against the visiting Houston Astros.

Toronto also optioned utility player Ernie Clement and right-hander Jay Jackson to Triple-A Buffalo and designated right-hander Zach Thompson for assignment.

Manoah, 25, is in the midst of a disastrous season after finishing third in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2022. Manoah is 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA over 13 starts and has given up 42 walks, most in the major leagues. After striking out 180 batters in 2022, Manoah has just 48 through a third of this season.

The move comes one day after Manoah was chased after just one out in the first inning Monday against Houston, having yielded six runs on seven hits.

Manoah will report to the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla. It's unclear how long he will remain there

--Field Level Media