The Toronto Blue Jays placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday due to left hamstring inflammation

The move is retroactive to Sunday.

Toronto also placed right-hander Adam Cimber on the paternity list and reinstated catcher Danny Jansen from the 10-day IL. Jansen is active for the Blue Jays' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday

Belt, 35, is hitting .263 with four homers and 16 RBIs through 48 games this season. Cimber, 32, has gone 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA through 20 relief appearances spanning 18 2/3 innings.

In a pair of additional moves, second baseman Ernie Clement and right-hander Bowden Francis were both recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, while catcher Tyler Heineman was optioned to Triple-A.

--Field Level Media