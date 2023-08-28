MLB

Blue Jays place 3B Matt Chapman (finger) on IL

By
Field Level Media
Aug 26, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman (26) throws to retire Cleveland Guardians left fielder Oscar Gonzalez (not shown) in the fourth inning at Rogers Centre.
Image: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays placed third baseman Matt Chapman on the 10-day injured list with a sprain to his right middle finger and recalled second baseman Ernie Clement from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Chapman exited Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Guardians with right middle finger inflammation and underwent an MRI that did not reveal a serious injury. Toronto also saw All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette depart Sunday's game with quadriceps tightness.

Chapman, 30, has been dealing with soreness for a few weeks after jamming the finger during a weightlifting session.

Chapman went 0-for-1 with a walk on Sunday to drop his batting average to .248. He has 15 home runs and 50 RBIs in 125 games. He is batting .139 over his last 10 games with one extra-base hit.

Clement, 27, went 4-for-8 with two RBIs and three runs in 12 games earlier this season with the Blue Jays.

Toronto opens a three-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals on Monday.

—Field Level Media