Blue Jays place C Danny Jansen on IL with finger fracture

By
Field Level Media
Aug 13, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre.
Image: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right middle finger fracture and recalled catcher Tyler Heineman from Triple-A Buffalo.

Jansen was hit by a foul ball while behind the plate during the Blue Jays' 13-9 road victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Jansen hit a home run before departing the game.

In 86 games this season, Jansen is batting .228 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs for the wild-card contending Blue Jays, who are just outside of a playoff spot. Jansen, 28, is a career .224 hitter with 65 home runs and 196 RBIs in six seasons for Toronto.

Heineman, 32, has played 12 games with the Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates this season and has a .240 batting average.

—Field Level Media