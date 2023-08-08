Blue Jays place CF Kevin Kiermaier (elbow) on IL

The Toronto Blue Jays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a right elbow laceration

The move is retroactive to Monday

Kiermaier was injured on Sunday when he made a leaping catch against the center field wall at Boston's Fenway Park in the sixth inning against the Red Sox. He slammed into a metal gate, which cut the elbow

Kiermaier exited the game and needed eighth stitches to patch up the wound

Kiermaier, 33, is batting .274 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 95 games for Toronto. The three-time Gold Glove winner is in his first season with the club after spending the previous nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto recalled outfielder Nathan Lukes from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Lukes, 29, has batted .190 with two RBIs in 25 games for Toronto this season

