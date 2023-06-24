Blue Jays place RHP Adam Cimber (shoulder) on 15-day IL

The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Adam Cimber on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to an impingement in his throwing shoulder
Cimber, 32, is 0-2 with one save and a 7.40 ERA in 22 relief appearances this season.
He yielded three earned runs on three hits in one-third of an inning against the Texas Rangers in his most recent appearance last Sunday.
Also on Saturday, the Blue Jays recalled right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo
Francis, 27, has a 3.68 ERA without recording a decision in three games with the Blue Jays this season
