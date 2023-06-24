Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Blue Jays place RHP Adam Cimber (shoulder) on 15-day IL

Field Level Media
May 30, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Adam Cimber (90) pitches to the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre.
Image: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Adam Cimber on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to an impingement in his throwing shoulder

Cimber, 32, is 0-2 with one save and a 7.40 ERA in 22 relief appearances this season.

He yielded three earned runs on three hits in one-third of an inning against the Texas Rangers in his most recent appearance last Sunday.

Also on Saturday, the Blue Jays recalled right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo

Francis, 27, has a 3.68 ERA without recording a decision in three games with the Blue Jays this season

--Field Level Media