Blue Jays place RHP Erik Swanson on 15-day IL

The Toronto Blue Jays placed reliever Erik Swanson on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to thoracic spine inflammation.

Also Sunday, the Blue Jays recalled fellow right-hander Jay Jackson from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Advertisement

Swanson, 29, departed Saturday's 8-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning. He retired pinch hitter Bo Naylor to start the frame and allowed a single to Myles Straw before showing discomfort after tossing a pitch to Kole Calhoun, who grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Swanson owns a 3-2 record with a 3.10 ERA in 60 relief appearances this season since being acquired from the Seattle Mariners in the deal involving Teoscar Hernandez.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jackson, 35, has a 3-0 record with a 1.64 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 innings over 18 relief appearances this season with Toronto.

—Field Level Media