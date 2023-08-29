Blue Jays place SS Bo Bichette (quad) on IL

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a strained right quadriceps.

The move was retroactive to Monday.

Bichette was injured during Sunday's 11-inning loss to the Cleveland Guardians. He left after five innings.

Advertisement

An MRI exam confirmed the initial diagnosis.

"He's frustrated," Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. "At the same time, he understands that he doesn't want to do anything that's going be an out-for-the-season type thing. He wants to be out there every day, especially at this time of year."

Advertisement Advertisement

Bichette missed 16 games earlier this month due to a knee injury.

Bichette, 25, entered Tuesday with 152 hits, second among American Leaguers. He is batting .314 with 18 homers and 62 RBIs in 114 games.

Advertisement

Toronto recalled infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A Buffalo. McCoy hasn't yet played in a big league game.

The move with Bichette comes one day after the Blue Jays placed third baseman Matt Chapman on the 10-day IL with a sprained right middle finger.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media