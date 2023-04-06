Blue Jays quell late rally for 6-3 win over Royals

Kevin Gausman worked six-plus scoreless innings before the visiting Toronto Blue Jays were forced to ward off a feverish comeback attempt in a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon

Toronto led 6-0 entering the bottom of the eighth, but a solo home run from Bobby Witt Jr., an RBI single from Vinnie Pasquantino and Edward Olivares' RBI double pulled the Royals within 6-3

Kansas City had runners on second and third with no outs, but Franmil Reyes grounded out and Yimi Garcia picked up a pair of strikeouts to silence the rally. Adam Cimber then tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

Gausman (1-1) surrendered four hits and two walks while striking out seven before Olivares and Michael Massey chased him from the game with singles to open the seventh. Anthony Bass took over, retiring the side in order to get out of the jam.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with three hits, including a home run, for the Blue Jays, who won the final three games of the series after a 9-5 loss on Monday

Witt and Olivares each had a pair of hits for Kansas City, which left eight runners on base.

Toronto wasted no time getting its offense going, getting a two-run double from Matt Chapman in the top of the first. Bo Bichette then dropped a single into right field an inning later to plate Kevin Kiermaier, lifting the visitors to an early 3-0 lead.

Royals starter Jordan Lyles began the fourth by fanning Brandon Belt and Danny Jansen, but Cavan Biggio capped an eight-pitch at-bat with a solo home run to put the Blue Jays up 4-0

Guerrero added a solo shot of his own in the fifth before Lyles struck out Daulton Varsho and got Chapman to ground out to prevent any further damage.

Lyles (0-2) was pulled after 5 2/3 innings. He allowed five runs on eight hits and did not issue a walk while striking out nine.

Varsho added some insurance with an RBI single in the seventh.

--Field Level Media