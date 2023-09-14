Blue Jays reinstate 3B Matt Chapman (finger) from IL

The Toronto Blue Jays activated third baseman Matt Chapman from the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday night's game against the visiting Texas Rangers.

Chapman hasn't played since Aug. 27 due to a right middle finger injury. He was hurt during a weightlifting session.

Advertisement

He is batting sixth and playing at third base on Thursday against the Rangers. Toronto was outscored 26-7 while losing the first three games of the four-game series.

Chapman is batting .248 with 15 homers, 50 RBIs and a team-high 36 doubles in 125 games this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He's a big part of our team, obviously, and we're excited to have him back," Toronto manager John Schneider told reporters on Thursday. "I think just his overall energy is a good thing for the entire group. We're looking forward to having him out there every day."

Chapman, 30, is a three-time Gold Glover who is in his second season with the Blue Jays. He spent his first five big league seasons with the Oakland Athletics.

Advertisement

Toronto optioned outfielder Nathan Lukes to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Lukes is batting .192 with two RBIs in 26 at-bats over 29 games for the Blues Jays.

Toronto entered Thursday's contest sitting one game behind the Seattle Mariners for the American League's final wild-card spot.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media