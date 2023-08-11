Blue Jays send RHP Alek Manoah back to Triple-A

The Toronto Blue Jays optioned struggling right-hander Alek Manoah to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday

Coming off an All-Star season in 2022, Manoah slumped to 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA following Thursday's loss at Cleveland

Manoah, 25, allowed four runs on four hits in four-plus innings, striking out six and walking three in a 4-3 loss against the Guardians. He was pulled after the first two batters in the fifth reached base

A first-round pick in 2019, Manoah went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 2022 and was named Toronto's Opening Day starter this season

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Hagen Danner from Buffalo in a corresponding transaction

Danner, 24, was a second-round pick by the Blue Jays in 2017 and has yet to make his major league debut

At three minor league stops this season, Danner is 1-2 with a 3.66 ERA and one save in 33 appearances (one start)

