Blue Jays send RHP Jordan Romano on rehab assignment

The Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to getting the back of their bullpen intact, sending All-Star closer Jordan Romano on a rehab assignment Saturday to Triple-A Buffalo

The Blue Jays also recalled Nate Pearson from Triple-A and placed fellow right-hander Hagen Danner on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain

Advertisement

Romano, 30, has been out since late July with lower back inflammation. He was 4-5 this season with a 2.79 ERA and had 28 saves in his second-consecutive All-Star campaign. The right-hander has a career 18-13 record with a 2.62 ERA and 89 saves in five seasons with the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are planning on a short rehab stint, and Romano reportedly is expected back with the major league club by Tuesday

Advertisement Advertisement

Pearson, 26, has gone 5-2 with a 5.31 ERA in 32 prior appearances with Toronto this season

Danner, 24, made his major league debut Friday against the Chicago Cubs and retired the only batter he faced

Advertisement

Also on Saturday, Toronto signed free-agent right-hander Matt Wisler to a minor league contract

Wisler, 30, last appeared in the major leagues last season with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was 5-2 with a 4.40 ERA In 39 appearances (two starts) this season for the Detroit Tigers' Triple-A affiliate Toledo

Advertisement

Over parts of eight major league seasons with seven different clubs, Wisler is 25-36 with a 4.59 ERA in 234 appearances (66 starts)

--Field Level Medi