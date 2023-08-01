Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette day-to-day, has no structural damage

By
Field Level Media
Jul 31, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) fields balls during batting practice before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre.
Image: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is considered day-to-day after suffering a right knee injury, manager John Schneider said Tuesday

An MRI exam showed no structural damage in Bichette's knee, with the team officially describing it as inflammation. The team has yet to decide if Bichette will need a stay on the injured list

During the third inning of Monday night's loss to the visiting Baltimore Orioles, Bichette hit a single to right field and attempted to make it to second base. He pulled up abruptly as the throw came in and reached for his right knee before he was tagged for the final out of the inning. He limped as he walked off the field

Bichette, 25, leads the American League in batting average (.321), hits (144) and is tied for the lead in total games played (106). He has 17 home runs and 59 RBIs and was named an All-Star for the second time of his career

The Blue Jays added a shortstop before Monday's trade deadline, acquiring Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Matt Svanson

