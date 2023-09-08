MLB

Blue Jays star SS Bo Bichette (quad) activated from IL

By
Field Level Media
Aug 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) takes batting practice before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre.
Image: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays activated All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday night's game against the visiting Kansas City Royals.

Bichette hasn't played since injuring his right quadriceps on Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Bichette is slated to bat second and play shortstop in Friday's game.

The two-time All-Star is batting .314 with 18 homers and 62 RBIs in 114 games. His batting average ranks third in the American League.

Bichette missed nine games in his second injury-related absence of the second half. He earlier missed 16 games due to a knee injury.

Toronto optioned infielder Mason McCoy to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. McCoy was 0-for-1 with two runs in six games.

—Field Level Media