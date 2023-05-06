Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (wrist) scratched vs. Pirates

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 22, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) at Yankee Stadium.
Apr 22, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) at Yankee Stadium.
Image: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was scratched from the lineup prior to Saturday's game against the host Pittsburgh Pirates due to left wrist discomfort

Watch
Jackson Mahomes gives Antonio Brown a run for his money | Worst of the Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Black Quarterbacks = Big NFL Ratings | The SEO Show
Thursday 4:00PM
Jordan Poole ruins Golden State Warriors comeback and… we’re being too hard on him | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 3:42PM

Guerrero was slated to serve as the designated hitter and bat third before being scratched shortly more than an hour before first pitch.

Advertisement

Cavan Biggio replaced Guerrero in the lineup at first base. Biggio will bat eighth.

Guerrero, 24, was 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.

Guerrero is batting .318 with seven homers and 21 RBIs in 33 games this season. He has belted 111 homers in 537 games over four-plus big league seasons.

Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today
greenworks
Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today

Gas-like performance at the touch of a button
With up to 60 minutes of run-time and an included 30 minute rapid charger, your mower will always be at the ready.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media