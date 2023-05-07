Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (wrist) sits again vs. Pirates

Field Level Media
May 4, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after hitting a RBI double against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park.
Image: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was held out the starting lineup for the second straight game Sunday due to left wrist discomfort

Guerrero was scratched more than an hour before the first pitch of Toronto's 8-2 win over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Cavan Biggio batted eighth in the lineup and played first base on Saturday, with Brandon Belt hitting sixth and serving as the designated hitter. Belt doubled twice, walked twice, scored three times and drove in two runs.

Belt was slated to bat fifth in the lineup and man first base on Sunday.

Guerrero, 24, was 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.

Guerrero is batting .318 with seven homers and 21 RBIs in 33 games this season. He has belted 111 homers in 537 games over four-plus big league seasons.

--Field Level Media